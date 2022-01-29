Antetokounmpo has big game, Bucks beat Knicks 123-108 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 12:58 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 13 rebounds and made numerous big plays in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108 on Friday night.
Antetokounmpo also had five assists a night after getting named an All-Star starter for a sixth consecutive season, tying the franchise record for selections. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six of his 19 All-Star Game selections with the Bucks.