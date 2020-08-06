Anscomb enjoys tournament action

Former Baldwin standout Scotty Abscomb (right) goes one-on-one against his brother Cash Abscomb on Saturday at Hollister Park. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Scotty Anscomb had an interesting last two Saturdays at Hollister Park.

Last weekend, he helped out with the Future Stars Become Legends 3-on-3 tournament. The previous weekend he organized a 5-on-5 tournament at the park, featuring several former Baldwin basketball players, including himself.

Anscomb played on two Baldwin teams and graduated in 2018. He played on a team, which went to the regional final.

This past weekend, "we did a little tournament for the kids and had everyone come out from the community," Anscomb said. "What we did the previous weekend is put a tournament on for the older people and for the community to come out."

Among the former Panthers playing with Anscomb were Brandon and Braeden Childress, Blake Dockery, Brandon Beane and Ryan Kaltenbrunner. The team was 4-0 to win the tournament.

Anscomb helped out with the tournament.

"It went well both weekends, we were happy with the outcome," he said.

Last Saturday's tournament had seven high school teams, Anscomb said. There teams from places like Baldwin, Brethen and Manistee.

"It was just high school but for the next tournament, we'll have all age groups," he said. "The adult tournament I had, we'll try to have it at Troutarama next year."