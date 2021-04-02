Another perfect night by Williams lifts Celtics over Rockets KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports Writer April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 10:18 p.m.
1 of12 Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. tries to gather in the ball after running into Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Boston Celtics' Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets' Christian Wood during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart leaps to high-five teammate Tacko Fall before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Houston Rockets' Danuel House Jr. passes the ball away from Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard (11) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart blocks a shot by Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown tries to cut between Houston Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) and D.J. Augustin during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Houston Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate goes to the basket past Houston Rockets' Sterling Brown, right, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown has the ball knocked away as he tries to get past Houston Rockets' Christian Wood, left, and Kenyon Martin Jr. during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Robert Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 118-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Trade deadline acquisition Evan Fournier hit a career-best seven 3-pointers to finish with 23 points, and Jaylen Brown scored 22 to help the Celtics snap a two-game skid.