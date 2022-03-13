Anosike, CSU Fullerton rally, beat LBSU 72-71, win Big West March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 3:15 a.m.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 22 points and eight rebounds, Damari Milstead hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and CSU Fullerton rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Long Beach State 72-71 on Saturday night to the Big West Conference tournament.
The Titans, who have won four games in a row, clinched a berth into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.