Anglers still waiting on salmon in area rivers

Anglers are hoping for a profitable week of fishing. (Herald Review file photo) Anglers are hoping for a profitable week of fishing. (Herald Review file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Anglers still waiting on salmon in area rivers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BIG RAPIDS - Brook trout fishing was good in rivers and streams across the Upper Peninsula and the northern half of the Lower Peninsula, the DNR said, adding there's no real word on salmon in the rivers just yet.

In Mecosta County, the Martiny Chain was favorable in the early morning for panfish and pike, the DNR said. A few good size bass were also caught. Chippewa Lake was slow, with some catches of largemouth bass and panfish.

"It's kind of shut down," Greg Clark of Schafer's Goods in Weidman said. "The hot weather kind of has fishing shut down a little bit. They're catching a few fish at the Martiny Chain. Fishing is deep because the weather has gotten warm."

"They're doing pretty good on the river," Tanner Havens of Frank's Sporting Goods in Morley said. "I've heard a lot of bluegills and they're catching a lot of perch on red worms. The bluegills have been doing good on redworms and baby crawlers. They're getting a few walleyes, even below Croton Dam, I've heard. The salmon are ready to come into the river. We need some good rain to push them up the river."

The DNR reported at Frankfort, chinook salmon were hitting in 90 to 150 feet when trolling spoons 40 to 80 feet down. Some good-size fish have been found, but not many, the DNR said.

"Lake trout have been strong all year round, they're still going strong," a spokesman at the Frankfort Tackle Box said.

Platte Bay anglers reported good numbers of coho in West Bay when trolling and jigging.

The Chinook bite was spotty in Onekama, with a few landed out deep in 250 feet or more and working the top 100 feet with spoons. Anglers are getting good numbers of baitfish, the DNR said

Water temperatures are rising at Portage Lake, the DNR said, and the bite was on the slow side. Bass, perch, and panfish anglers reported some activity but lots of little ones.

Chinook and coho were caught 60 to 90 feet down in 80 to 200 feet to the north and south at Manistee as well as along the Shelf when using spoons, J-plugs, meat rigs and a flasher/fly combo.

The bite was hit or miss at times, the DNR said. A few lake trout and steelhead were also caught

The Manistee River is providing some decent brown trout and the occasional steelhead. Pike and bass fishing were good below the dams, the DNR said.

"They put the lampricide in the Big Manistee on Monday," Rob Eckerson, of Pappys Bait Shop in Wellston said. "The salmon are starting to push up to Tippy Dam. It's just the first ones but it's pretty exciting. There's been a few in Manistee Lake, They've been jigging for them at Manistee Lake.

"Inland, the bass fishing has been pretty good. Everyone is going salmon crazy."

A mix of Chinook and coho were caught straight out from the harbor at Ludington, off the projects to the south and around Big Sable Point 45 to 80 feet down in 50 to 160 feet.

"It's kind of been up and down with this weather," Larry Scharich, of Shipwatch Marina, in Manistee said. "There's salmon out there. One day you're getting them and the next day not so good."

The DNR said fishing was hit-or-miss at times. A few lake trout and steelhead were caught and a couple Chinook were caught in the harbor and off the pier.

Pere Marquette Lake has been producing some chinook salmon which were caught both trolling and jigging, but the action was still hit or miss.

Those using spawn, beads or a jig and wax worm at the Pere Marquette Rive caught the occasional steelhead in the deeper holes.

Salmon fishing

Courtesy of the Michigan DNR

Salmon fishing on the Great Lakes is really hitting its stride, as many species are getting ready to begin their upstream migration.

One tactic that can be particularly useful when targeting Chinook is fishing with glow lures. This species often can be caught near the surface in low-light conditions, and glow lures make that opportunity even more appealing.

In particular, glow lures work well in the early morning hours before the sun comes up or at night. Many believe this type of lure attracts salmon because it can be seen in the dark from longer distances and encourages them to strike.

Are you interested in targeting Chinook salmon this late summer/early fall? Check out the salmon webpage.

If you're headed out fishing, please do your part to keep yourself and others safe by following COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines.

Go fishing only if you're feeling well. Practice proper social distancing (at least 6 feet away from people who don't live in your household) and keep a face covering handy for when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water, or use hand sanitizer.