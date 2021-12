BIG RAPIDS – Enough ice doesn’t exist yet for fishing. The DNR reports in Manistee some steelhead were entering the streams.

Big Rapids’ Owen Seay is among the area’s most active year-round fishermen.

“I’ve been getting a few steelhead down at Croton Dam on the Muskegon River,” he said. “I’ve fished below Rogers Dam a little bit too. I didn’t have any real luck down there. It’s kind of a slow time. It’s pretty good for steelhead right now. But it’s kind of slow for others. We’re waiting for things to freeze up.”

And when they do, Seay will be on the ice in full force.

“I really like fishing for pan fish,” he said. “We’ll fish local lakes around Big Rapids like Chippewa Lake and Haymarsh.”

Anglers are always cautioned to make the ice is safe before venturing out. But first ice and last ice is usually the most effective for catching fish, many anglers say.

“We saw a lot of success last year on Haymarsh Lake as well as Canadian Lakes,” Seay said.

DNR conservation officer Angie Greenway acknowledged not too much fishing is taking place.

“In the rivers like the Manistee and Pere Marquette you’re going to have your winter steelhead runs,” Greenway said. “You’ll still see activity all year long. I’ve heard they’re catching perch on Croton and Hardy.”

Pier anglers in Manistee were having some success catching steelhead when the wind cooperated.

“A lot of people are going in the river for steelhead,” Caleb Keegstra at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington said. “There’s not a lot of action off the piers.”

Fishing Tip: Relax while ice fishing by using tip-ups

Courtesy of Michigan DNR

Tip-ups are a perfect technique to use for the entire ice fishing season in Michigan. This method allows anglers to sit back and relax, yet still experience the thrill of the catch.

Early in the season stick by shallow structures where species like northern pike and walleye will congregate. Try a variety of depths to figure out where they’re targeting exactly.

However, if you are walleye fishing, the minnow should be hung 12 to 15 inches off the bottom. For pike the minnow should be hung three to seven feet off the bottom or just above the top of any vertical aquatic plants. The minnows should be hung in these positions for walleye and pike regardless of the over water depth.

Tip-ups become even more productive later in the season as less-aggressive fish are drawn to your presentation.