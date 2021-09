BALDWIN -- Anglers are getting set to make the transition from August to September with high hopes.

In Osceola County, "they're out and about," Brad Cox, of Buck's Country Bait Store in LeRoy said. "It's slowing down quite a bit now that kids are back in school. People are out there pan fishing and bass fishing. They're doing decent on Rose and also on Big Lake."

Rob Eckerson, of Pappy's Bait Shop in Wellston said the salmon are showing up at Tippy Dam despite river temperature being 72.

"We have low flow and high temperature," he said. "Little Manistee has put the weir in, I understand. They're going at Manistee Lake, both the north and south ends for salmon as well. Those off shore are doing well. Inland bluegill fishing has been doing pretty good."

"They're all out deep right now," Emma Forristall at the Frankfort Tackle Box said. "It's been salmon. They're catching everything."

"Salmon are biting at the pierheads first thing in the morning right before dark," a spokesman at Captain Chucks in Ludington said. said. "The salmon has finally moved in. For panfish it's pretty slow. The water is so warm at the inland lakes. It's so weedy right now. The salmon run is in full swing."

"Pretty much it's the salmon right now," Dewey Buchner at Don's Sporting Goods said. "We're waiting for it to get colder."

In Harbor Springs, some anglers were catching fish around 5 Mile Point and 7 Mile Point, the DNR said. But some anglers were having success catching salmon with flasher/fly combos, meat rigs and plugs.

The best chance was before dawn and after dusk the DNR said.

The Platte River was showing some success. Anglers, the DNR said, should use caution when attempting to launch at the mouth of the Platte River. The mouth is very shallow this year, the DNR said, and many boats will not be able to launch or retrieve there to fish Platte Bay this season. Anglers should walk out to the mouth and determine water depth/condition while trying to launch their vessels.

Anglers were catching lake trout with a couple Chinook and coho mixed in at Charlevoix, the DNR said.

Depths ranged from 85 feet down to 150 feet down over 110 to 350 feet of water.

Most boats were fishing between the cement plant and North Point, but a few were also having success near 9 Mile Point. Smallmouth bass fishing in the channel in Charlevoix picked up over the last week, but quite a few keeper size fish were caught, the DNR said. A few freshwater drum were also located. Anglers primarily fished the bottom with real and artificial worms and leeches.

A coho and one small Chinook were caught near bottom over 120 to 150 feet of water between Bay Harbor and the Breakwall at Petoskey. A few Chinook were caught near the Breakwall, the DNR. Anglers fishing the mouth of the Bear River were using worms and found a few small panfish and rock bass, mainly on worms.

Fishing Tip: When fishing for trout in Michigan's rivers and streams - cast into the seams

Courtesy of the Michigan DNR

A "seam" is area where two currents converge, and it looks like a line or bubble trail in the water. Trout like seams because the joining currents create feeding lanes that collect drifting food - insects and larvae.

Before casting, take a moment to read the river and observe structures in the water such as rocks and logs, then locate any seams. With some experience, you'll be able to detect seams as subtle lines along the surface where slower current meets with fast current, and in the seam is one of the places you'll find trout!