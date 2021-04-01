Anglers continue to make transition

BIG RAPIDS - The DNR has said reports are limited this week since this is a transition time from winter to spring.
"The warming temperatures means that the ice angling is winding down except in a few northern locations," the DNR stated in its report. "Many inland lakes still have ice and are unsafe to fish, be safe and try when the water is open. Great Lake tributaries are seeing increased fishing effort as some fish species like steelhead migrate upstream to spawn. Inland waters are starting to warm in the southern portion of the state as anglers start getting out in search of panfish.