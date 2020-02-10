Angels GM Eppler: Big trade with Dodgers not happening

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels' proposed trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers is officially off.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler confirmed Monday he won't be making a widely reported trade, although he didn't specify the deal or the players involved.

Multiple media outlets reported the Angels nearly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson and right-hander Ross Stripling last week in a deal that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo to the Dodgers.

The deal apparently fell apart as a side effect of the Dodgers' lengthy attempts to get outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade. Eppler didn't specify why the Angels' deal with the Dodgers won't be happening.

“There are a lot of components in deals that need to be satisfied before you get to a point where you are calling players and informing them," Eppler said. “We weren’t able to get to that point and, in fairness to our players and players with other organizations, we won’t comment further than that.”

Boston ultimately reworked the deal to send Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball.

After parting ways with longtime right fielder Kole Calhoun during the winter, the Angels could have used Pederson in that position this season along with Brian Goodwin while they wait for top prospect Jo Adell to play his way into the majors. Pederson had 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last season for the Dodgers.

Stripling also could have been a valuable potential addition to the Halos' starting rotation. He has a 3.51 ERA in a four-year career spent moving between the bullpen and the rotation with the Dodgers.

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen in Boston contributed.

