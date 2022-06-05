Analysis: If No. 1 Iga Swiatek keeps improving, look out HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer June 5, 2022 Updated: June 5, 2022 7:39 a.m.
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts as she defeats Coco Gauff of the U.S. during the women final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Paris. Swiatek won 6-1, 6-3.
Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets, 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Coco Gauff of the U.S., left, hugs Poland's Iga Swiatek who won the final in two sets, 6-1, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Poland's Iga Swiatek jumps next to her trophy during a photo call in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022, after she won Saturday's women's final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s first Grand Slam title came at the French Open in October 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to shift from its usual May-June spot on the calendar and limited the number of spectators in Court Philippe Chatrier to 1,000.
Look at photos of Swiatek kissing that trophy, and you’ll see a black mask tucked under her chin.
