Alumni basketball games canceled

BALDWIN - The annual alumni men's and women's basketball game, schedule for July 25 at Baldwin High School, has been canceled.

The event, slated to occur on its annual date with the Troutarama

Celebration, will not be conducted, a source said, because of COVID 19.

Troutarama has previously been canceled along with the annual softball tournament. The alumni game usually featured some of the past standouts in Baldwin basketball memory, men and women.

Members of the Baldwin Hall of Fame were usually inducted and recognized during the Saturday afternoon event, which was usually well attended in the high school gymnasium.

No additional details were provided.