Altuve slugs way into MLB history as Astros down Rangers 8-4 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 11:33 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam to lead the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Wednesday night.
Altuve, whose grand slam in the 10th inning Tuesday night lifted the Astros to a 6-3 victory, became the first player to launch a leadoff homer in the game after hitting a walk-off grand slam, according to STATS.