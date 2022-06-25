Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3 June 25, 2022 Updated: June 25, 2022 7:33 p.m.
New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
New York Mets' Pete Alonso is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez gestures skyward as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
New York Mets' Starling Marte hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
New York Mets' Mark Canha (19) grounds out to score Starling Marte during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
New York Mets' Pete Alonso walks to the dugout after breaking his bat after he was out on a pop fly during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Miami.
MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday.
Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career