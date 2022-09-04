Allen, Torchio help No. 18 Badgers rip Illinois State 38-0 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 12:44 a.m.
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) gets past Illinois State's Dillon Gearhart (16) for a 96-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) gets past Illinois State's Franky West (7) for a 96-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) celebrates his interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) runs past Illinois State's Franky West (7) and Jeremiah Jordan (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz (5) thrpws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois State Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
14 of14
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen had a 96-yard touchdown scamper for the longest run from scrimmage in Wisconsin history and John Torchio had the school's longest interception return as the 18th-ranked Badgers opened their season with a 38-0 rout of Illinois State on Saturday night.
Torchio opened the scoring with a 100-yard interception return late in the first quarter.
STEVE MEGARGEE