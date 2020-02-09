Alford carries Alabama A&M past Ark.-Pine Bluff 58-54

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Cameron Alford tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Alabama A&M to a 58-54 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night.

Cameron Tucker had 10 points for Alabama A&M (6-15, 3-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak.

Terrance Banyard had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-19, 2-8), whose losing streak reached seven games.

Markedric Bell, who led the Golden Lions in scoring heading into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-49 on Jan. 11. Alabama A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State on the road on Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff matches up against Alabama State at home on Monday.

