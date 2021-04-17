Alfaro helps Marlins rally in 9th, 10th to beat Giants 7-6 April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 10:43 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and the Miami Marlins rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 Saturday night.
San Francisco led 5-3 before RBI singles in the ninth by Alfaro and Starling Marte off Jake McGee. The closer threw 35 pitches in the inning, retiring Adam Duvall on an inning-ending flyout that stranded the bases loaded.