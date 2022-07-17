Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role for US women
ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — As the U.S. national team has focused on developing young talent in anticipation of next summer's World Cup, veteran forward Alex Morgan has assumed a more vocal role.
Morgan, 33, is now one of the more senior members of the team, which has brought in budding players like fellow forwards Sophia Smith, Mallory Pugh, and Trinity Rodman since the Tokyo Olympics.