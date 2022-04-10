Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their opening series at Angel Stadium.

Bregman began life without longtime teammate Carlos Correa by pounding out six hits — including two homers — and driving in six runs in Houston's first four games, highlighted by his two-out, two-RBI single off reliever Austin Warren in the finale.

Jack Mayfield homered against his former team for the Angels, but they scored more than two runs just once in the four-game series — and that was late in a blowout loss Friday.

Urquidy (1-0) built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his second save.

José Suarez (0-1) pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning for Los Angeles, but yielded four walks and two runs before the Halos' bullpen had another inconsistent afternoon.

Mayfield homered leading off the second inning for Los Angeles while filling in for resting Anthony Rendon at third base and in the cleanup spot.

Shohei Ohtani interrupted his 1-for-14 start to the season at the plate by mashing a double that sent Tyler Wade to third base in the third. With a 119.1-mph exit velocity, it was the hardest-hit ball of the AL MVP's career and the hardest by a left-handed batter since 2015, when the tracking started.

But Los Angeles failed to capitalize: Wade was ruled to have missed the plate on his slide when he tagged up on Mike Trout's ensuing flyout.

The Astros chased Suarez with back-to-back walks in the fifth, and the runners advanced on Warren's wild pitch before Bregman drove them both home. Bregman also advanced to second when Trout bobbled the ball in center for the three-time AL MVP's first error since Aug. 19, 2019.

Peña singled, advanced on Bregman's single and scored on Archie Bradley's wild pitch in the eighth. Bregman then scored from third when McCormick beat out a two-out grounder, but Los Angeles' Jo Adell ended the inning by robbing Niko Goodrum of a probable three-run homer with a difficult catch above the left field fence.

FAMILIAR FOE

Mayfield spent his first eight professional seasons in the Astros' system, making the majors in 2019 and 2020 before Houston waived him. Since then, the native Texan is 12 for 41 against the Astros with two homers and seven RBIs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Houston's José Altuve got the day off to rest. ... The Angels placed reliever José Quijada on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Quijada warmed up to enter Saturday's game, but didn't take the mound. Los Angeles selected fellow left-hander Brian Moran to fill the roster spot. Aaron Loup is the only other lefty in the Halos' bullpen.

UP NEXT

Astros: After a day off, Luis Garcia takes the mound Tuesday to open a two-game interleague series at Arizona.

Angels: Orange County native Michael Lorenzen makes his Angels debut Monday night in the opener of a two-game interleague series with the Miami Marlins. Lorenzen signed with his hometown team to be a starter after six years as a reliever in Cincinnati.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports