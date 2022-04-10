Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer April 10, 2022 Updated: April 10, 2022 7:34 p.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their opening series at Angel Stadium.