Alert: Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game due to COVID-19 issues, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC instead.Updated
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game due to COVID-19 issues, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC instead.
