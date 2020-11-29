https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Vanderbilt-fires-football-coach-Derek-15761468.php
Alert: Vanderbilt fires football coach Derek Mason after losing first eight games of his seventh seasonUpdated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt fires football coach Derek Mason after losing first eight games of his seventh season.
