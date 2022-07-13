Alert: Toronto Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo, promote bench coach John Schneider to interim manager amid slump

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo, promote bench coach John Schneider to interim manager amid slump.
- Alligator sightings in Kalamazoo River close nature center
- Michigan mother charged after daughter, 3, shoots herself in hand
- Shooting deaths of 4 in family considered murder-suicide
- Troopers respond to 'accidental discharge' of gun in restaurant
- Fire destroys historic downtown Luther storefronts
- Martin Johnson Heritage Museum opens for 2022 season
- Conservation District to host free water testing
- When bad things happen to good tomatoes
