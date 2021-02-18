https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Tim-Tebow-is-retiring-from-baseball-after-15958558.php
Alert: Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York MetsUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.
