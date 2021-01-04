https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-The-New-York-Jets-have-fired-coach-Adam-15843490.php
Alert: The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, who went 9-23 in two seasons.Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, who went 9-23 in two seasons.
