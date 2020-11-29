https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-The-Jacksonville-Jaguars-say-they-have-15761761.php
Alert: The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have fired general manager Dave CaldwellUpdated
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have fired general manager Dave Caldwell.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
5
Fatal train collision
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: "White meat or dark meat?"
-
9
Vallejo to pay $750,000 to end lawsuit over police beating
-
10
Property owners hold luncheon
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.