Alert: The Buffalo Sabres have fired coach Ralph Krueger
Sports
Alert: The Buffalo Sabres have fired coach Ralph Krueger
March 17, 2021
Updated: March 17, 2021 8:50 a.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have fired coach Ralph Krueger.
