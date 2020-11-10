https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Tampa-Bay-s-Kevin-Cash-wins-AL-Manager-of-15717576.php
Alert: Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash wins AL Manager of the Year awardUpdated
NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash wins AL Manager of the Year award.
