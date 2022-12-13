Alert: Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar and other defendants in fraud and corruption trial.

Fabaz Family Endowment supports healthcare education at WSCC VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that the...

Luther Public Library receives $500 donation from LCSO Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to the Luther Public Library...

Baldwin boys basketball team beats Hesperia Baldwin opened its season on Monday with a 64-36 nonleague win boys basketball win at Hesperia....