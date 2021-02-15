https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Sheriff-Former-NFL-wide-receiver-Vincent-15952463.php
Alert: Sheriff: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel roomUpdated
BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff: Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson, 38, found dead in Florida hotel room.
