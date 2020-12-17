https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Alert-Russian-banned-from-using-name-flag-15810787.php
Alert: Russian banned from using name, flag, anthem at next 2 OlympicsPublished
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian banned from using name, flag, anthem at next 2 Olympics.
