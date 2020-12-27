https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Roger-Federer-s-agent-tells-the-AP-the-15830684.php
Alert: Roger Federer's agent tells the AP the 20-time major champion will miss Australian Open, plans return after MelbourneUpdated
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer's agent tells the AP the 20-time major champion will miss Australian Open, plans return after Melbourne.
