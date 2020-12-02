https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Rafer-Johnson-who-won-the-decathlon-at-15769999.php
Alert: Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, has diedUpdated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, has died.
Most Popular
-
1
SEEDS EcoCorps Improves more than 80 miles of North Country Trail
-
2
Sheriff: Florida deputies fatally shot man after car chase
-
3
Hunters bring deer to DNR check station
-
4
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access
-
5
Enjoy holiday memories for years to come with a living tree
-
6
Hunter has success in Lake County
-
7
Lake County community events calendar
-
8
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
9
12 Advent calendars that aren't just full of chocolate
-
10
Fatal train collision
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.