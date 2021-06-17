Skip to main content
Alert: Rafael Nadal says he will not play at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Alert: Rafael Nadal says he will not play at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics
June 17, 2021
Updated: June 17, 2021 8:47 a.m.
MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will not play at Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics.
