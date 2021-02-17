https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Rafael-Nadal-s-bid-for-a-21st-Grand-Slam-15956292.php
Alert: Rafael Nadal's bid for a 21st Grand Slam title ends in a 5-set quarterfinal loss to Tsitsipas at the Australian OpenUpdated
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal's bid for a 21st Grand Slam title ends in a 5-set quarterfinal loss to Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.
Most Popular
-
1
'Returning' the kindness
-
2
Woman dead, woman jailed after fight over a political sign
-
3
Redmond man charged with murder in young son's death
-
4
2 men arrested after shooting at Devils Lake strip club
-
5
Indiana GOP budget plan boosts school vouchers, smoking tax
-
6
From seed to sale: Marijuana industry 'growing' in Western Michigan
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
8
WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports
-
9
Montana governor lifts mask mandate; medical officer resigns
-
10
Baldwin bowlers have another big day
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.