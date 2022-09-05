Alert: Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam winning streak ends with 4-set loss to American Frances Tiafoe at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal's 22-match Grand Slam winning streak ends with 4-set loss to American Frances Tiafoe at U.S. Open.
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
- Youth Challenge Hunt gives youth with disabilities the hunt of a lifetime
- Baldwin Rotary Club holds 40th annual golf outing
- Family confirms body in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
Most Popular
- Horse lovers can apply to the Department of Natural Resources Michigan Trails Advisory Council to...
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters in Bay City on Thursday morning that she expects a measure...
- What do you do when you meet your idol? This little girl busted out into a song about her idol.
- BALDWIN — The Baldwin Rotary Club is holding their 40th annual golf outing at Marquette Trails...