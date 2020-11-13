https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Paul-Hornung-a-Hall-of-Fame-running-back-15725446.php
Alert: Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who starred for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers, has died at age 84.Updated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who starred for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers, has died at age 84.
