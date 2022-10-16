Alert: POLL ALERT: Tennessee moves up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State in AP Top 25, Alabama slips to No. 6

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Tennessee moves up to No. 3 behind Georgia and Ohio State in AP Top 25, Alabama slips to No. 6.
- DAYS GONE BY: Historic Dunrovin Lodge
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Former southeast Mich. priest found guilty of sex assault of boy
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- Fun Halloween events scheduled in Lake County
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: The three basic ORV road rules
Most Popular
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $600 to the Baldwin Community Schools...
- Baldwin’s football team improved to 1-5 with a 42-20 win over Bear Lake on Friday.
- Baldwin’s junior high and varsity volleyball teams both scored 3-0 wins over Bear Lake on Tuesday...
- Host Baldwin on Thursday won the first set 25-22, but suffered with serve receive in the next...