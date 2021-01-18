https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-POLL-ALERT-Louisville-moves-to-No-1-in-15879605.php
Alert: POLL ALERT: Louisville moves to No. 1 in women's Top 25 for 1st time in school history; Stanford tumbles to No. 5Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Louisville moves to No. 1 in women's Top 25 for 1st time in school history; Stanford tumbles to No. 5.
