https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-POLL-ALERT-Gonzaga-remains-atop-Top-25-15844654.php
Alert: POLL ALERT: Gonzaga remains atop Top 25, then Baylor; Villanova up to No. 3; No. 4 Texas has highest ranking since 2011Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Gonzaga remains atop Top 25, then Baylor; Villanova up to No. 3; No. 4 Texas has highest ranking since 2011.
Most Popular
-
1
TV series features Marlborough
-
2
Fishing guides finding plenty of work
-
3
Township officials look into ongoing blight issues
-
4
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
5
Anglers excited with 2021 fishing prospects
-
6
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
7
Evart hunter, angler enjoying impressive success
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.