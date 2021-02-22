https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-POLL-ALERT-Gonzaga-Baylor-remain-atop-AP-15969619.php
Alert: POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week; Iowa, West Virginia replace Houston, Virginia in top 10Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25 in quiet week; Iowa, West Virginia replace Houston, Virginia in top 10.
Most Popular
-
1
Lake County approves Second Amendment sanctuary resolution
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Packing a blade
-
3
Military makeover: Gilbert's Carpets is giving back to one family
-
4
County and Township coordinate on ORV park
-
5
Forester recognized for 'innovative' conservation efforts
-
6
Local Family has ties to newest state park, Underground Railroad
-
7
Florida doctor charged with hate crime against Hispanic man
-
8
Walking on ice a challenge for anglers
-
9
'Campers vs. residents' sends bad vibe in Webber Township
-
10
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
View Comments
© 2021 Hearst Communications, Inc.