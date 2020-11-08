https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-POLL-ALERT-Alabama-reaches-No-1-for-15711161.php
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama reaches No. 1 for record 13th consecutive season; Notre Dame jumps to No. 2, Clemson slips to No. 4.
