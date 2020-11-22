https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-POLL-ALERT-Alabama-is-unanimous-No-1-as-15746423.php
Alert: POLL ALERT: Alabama is unanimous No. 1 as top 8 remain unchanged; No. 11 Northwestern jumps to best ranking in 24 years.
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama is unanimous No. 1 as top 8 remain unchanged; No. 11 Northwestern jumps to best ranking in 24 years.
