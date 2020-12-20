https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-POLL-ALERT-Alabama-Clemson-Ohio-State-15817508.php
Alert: POLL ALERT: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 of regular season; Texas A&M ranked No. 5Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame top final AP Top 25 of regular season; Texas A&M ranked No. 5.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Anglers continue to wait for safe ice
-
3
Lake County Trial Court report
-
4
Elk Township requests additional ORV enforcemnet
-
5
One person, canine found dead in trailer fire
-
6
AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA
-
7
Baldwin hunter had another fun season
-
8
Rotary Club of Baldwin announces winning bucks
-
9
County to end Residential Reentry Program contract
-
10
Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.