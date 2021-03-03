https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-New-York-Yankees-manager-Aaron-Boone-to-15997625.php
Alert: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone to take leave of absence to get pacemakerUpdated
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone to take leave of absence to get pacemaker.
