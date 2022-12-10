Alert: Morocco becomes first African team to reach World Cup semifinals, beats Portugal 1-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco becomes first African team to reach World Cup semifinals, beats Portugal 1-0.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Baldwin boys basketball team beats Hesperia
- Baldwin holds first Christmas light parade, tree lighting
- Roads repairs worth $3.3M coming to nine areas in Michigan
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Living Nativity brings Christmas story to Baldwin community
- SOCIAL SECURITY: Attorney fee cap has been increased
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: 'Don't tell me I can't film in public, cop-er!!"
- VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The West Shore Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that the...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to the Luther Public Library...
- Baldwin opened its season on Monday with a 64-36 nonleague win boys basketball win at Hesperia....
- Baldwin’s girls basketball team fell to 0-2 on Friday with a 65-6 loss to Marion.