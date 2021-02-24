https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Montreal-Canadiens-fire-head-coach-Claude-15975533.php
Alert: Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Claude Julien, associate coach Kirk Muller, appoint Dominique Ducharme interim coachUpdated
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Claude Julien, associate coach Kirk Muller, appoint Dominique Ducharme interim coach.
