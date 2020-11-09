https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Milwaukee-Brewers-reliever-Devin-Williams-15714253.php
Alert: Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year award.Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams wins NL Rookie of the Year award.
