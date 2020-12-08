https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Michigan-cancels-game-at-rival-Ohio-Sate-15784780.php
Alert: Michigan cancels game at rival Ohio Sate, citing rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantineUpdated
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan cancels game at rival Ohio Sate, citing rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and athletes in quarantine.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
This 2-star masked Santa ornament is our readers' favorite thing
-
3
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Random Laws, Volume I
-
5
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
6
Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage
-
7
Swiss to evacuate village threatened by vast WWII ammo dump
-
8
SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at station for 1st time
-
9
Company offering pandemic stock tips accused of $137M fraud
-
10
DHD#10 REPORTS A POSSIBLE PUBLIC EXPOSURE AT OAK GROVES TAVERN IN IRONS
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.