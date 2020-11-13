https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Alert-Miami-Marlins-hire-Kim-Ng-as-general-15725051.php
Alert: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as general manager, first female GM and highest-ranking woman team executive in major leagues.Updated
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as general manager, first female GM and highest-ranking woman team executive in major leagues.
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
3
Correction: Walmart-Automated Delivery story
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
5
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
6
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
-
7
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
8
Forsyth County chief deputy held on child porn charge, fired
-
9
GOP disputes removal of 4 New Mexico election challengers
-
10
Thanksgiving 85 years ago: Communities band together during Great Depression
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.