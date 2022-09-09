Alert: Major League Baseball says it is prepared to voluntarily accept minor league union

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says it is prepared to voluntarily accept minor league union.
- Chase Pickle Festival celebrates area’s pickled past
- Passing the torch: 75-year-old Cloud 9 Resort gets new owners
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
- Verve Pipe coming to downtown Scottville
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Calls for Service, August 2022
- Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore
- Father Ron Schneider in ministry for 50 years
- Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned
Most Popular
- Instead of cooking the fish for dinner, the fisherman plans to have the rare fish mounted as a...
- West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series and the City of Scottville will present The...
- After spending nearly 30 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, Herman Williams' walked...
- If you didn't think all of the pumpkin flavored things have been thought of, think again.