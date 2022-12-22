Alert: Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator reinstates Trevor Bauer, effective immediately

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator reinstates Trevor Bauer, effective immediately.
- Luther woman dedicates bench 43 years after mother's murder
- Free Christmas meal offered to Lake County community
- Lake County residents encouraged to confirm broadband access information
- Christmas celebrations continue in Lake County
- LCSO Charitable Campaign donates $500 to Caring Quilts in Baldwin
- Chase Creek Smokehouse contributes to LCSO holiday gift cards
- Big Rapids Township board addresses questions on potential battery factory
- SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
Most Popular
- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an...
- Chase Creek Smokehouse and Pat & Linda Ringler donated a portion of the Christmas gift cards...
- Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin and Michigan State University Extension have teamed up to...
- Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin presented a check for $500 to Caring Quilts of Covenant Community...